PAWS to benefit from Pierre Taco John’s annual Nachos Navidad fundraiser

This year, the Pierre Taco John’s annual holiday fundraiser will benefit PAWS Animal Rescue.

From now through Dec. 24, Pierre Taco John’s will donate a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase to PAWS. The store will also collect change for the animal rescue.

PAWS Animal Rescue is responsible for re-homing dogs and cats picked up by the Pierre Animal Control officer or surrendered to the shelter. They vaccinate, spay and neuter the animals. The Rescue provides a safe place for these animals until a new home can be found. This service is possible because of the generosity of volunteers and funds from the towns of Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Every year, Taco John’s in Pierre partners with a local charity during its festive Nachos Navidad holiday promotion with a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase dedicated to a local charity. Previous recipients include the Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue and the Children’s Miracle Network.