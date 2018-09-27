Paving Operations Planned: Expect Traffic Disruptions in Pierre Tomorrow and Saturday

Harrison Avenue and Abbey Road in Pierre will experience brief traffic disruptions tomorrow (Sept. 28) and Saturday while the contractor works to repave portions of the streets.

Tomorrow beginning about 9am, motorists should expect traffic disruptions on Harrison Ave., between Garfield Ave. and Pierce Ave. Traffic restrictions are expected to be lifted by mid-afternoon tomorrow.

Starting mid-afternoon tomorrow, motorists should expect traffic disruptions on Abbey Road, from Fourth Street to north of Callaway Court in Pierre. Traffic restrictions are expected to be lifted by Friday evening.

In both instances, traffic flow will be controlled by flaggers while a team works to remove old surfacing from the street.

Starting early Saturday morning, Harrison Ave., between Garfield Ave. and Pierce Ave., will close to through traffic while Morris, Inc. resurfaces that stretch of road. Crews will accommodate access to businesses and homes that are only accessible from Harrison Ave. Until paving is complete, the road will be closed to all other traffic. Weather permitting, paving operations on Harrison Ave. will be complete Saturday.

A week later, on Monday, Oct. 8 beginning at 7am, Abbey Road, from Fourth Street to north of Callaway Court, will close to through traffic while Morris, Inc. resurfaces that stretch of road. Crews will accommodate access to homes that are only accessible from Abbey Road. Until paving is complete, the road will be closed to all other traffic. Weather permitting, paving operations on Abbey Road will be complete that same day.

