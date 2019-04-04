Pavement rehabilitation to begin Tuesday through Pierre and Fort Pierre

On Tuesday (April 9), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will start work to finish the pavement rehabilitation project on three highways in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Along with working on US Highways 14, 14B, 83 and SD Highway 34, the contractor will also be placing new pavement marking on Sioux & Wells Avenues through Pierre.

During all operations, traffic will be carried through the work zone with the use of flaggers and lane closures. It’s likely that the contractor will be working in Pierre and Fort Pierre simultaneously.

Motorists should pay close attention to signage, continuously changing and moving work areas and be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The approximate completion date for the project is mid-June.

Motorists can except multiple lane closures throughout the project that will reduce the road width. An 11-foot width restriction will be placed on Highway 14/14B from the Highway 14/83 junction in Fort Pierre through Pierre, to the base of Garfield Avenue (Highway 14/34 junction). Over-width vehicles will be required to go around the dam in lieu of going through the construction zones.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com or dial 511.