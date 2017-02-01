Paulsen Signs to Play Football at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. – 30 players have signed letters of intent to attend the University of South Dakota and compete in the Coyotes football program for second year head coach Bob Nielsen. The 30 players are Nielsen’s first full recruiting class. Amoung them was 6’2 offensive lineman Ty Paulsen of Pierre. Paulsen is a three-sport athlete who excels in football, wrestling and track and field at T.F. Riggs. He has earned three letters in both football and wrestling and two letters in track and field while placing eighth at the state wrestling tournament last year in helping the Governors win the 2016 Class A Championship. He also earned all-state and all-conference honors as a tackle on the gridiron and is a National Honor Society member. Paulsen is one of 3 players from South Dakota who will attend USD. The other two are running back Lincoln Gibbs of Langford Area and a native of Claremont. The other player is Defensive End Riley Peters of Vermillion.