Paulsen Named Riggs High Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) named Ty Paulsen of the Governor wrestling team as it’s Avera/Riggs High School Athlete of the Week. Paulsen has been on a tear since the first of the year, going 11-4. This past weekend was no different. After taking a forfeit during the Yankton dual to help the Govs to a 75-6 dual win over the Bucks, Paulsen came ready to wrestle in the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings. Ty pinned two opponents, including 8th ranked Donovan Spencer from RC Central, in route to the finals. In the finals Paulsen fell 3-0 to last year’s 285 lb. State Champion Eddie Miller of Brookings. Paulsen is currently rated 7th in the 285 lb ratings of the State High School Wrestling poll. Paulsen was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis.