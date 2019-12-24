Paul Inman 1927 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Paul Inman, 92, of Pierre, born August 13, 1927 died December 19, 2019 at Avera Mary House in Pierre, SD.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with a with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Lutheran Memorial Church with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Paul Fisher Inman was born August 13, 1927, the second child and only boy, to George and Glady (Berry) Inman. He grew up on the family farm near Milesville, SD, with his sisters; Alice, Louise and Elsie until age 7 when they lost both parents in a head on car crash. After their death, his grandparents, William and Kitty Berry raised the 4 siblings.

He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1945 and shortly thereafter was drafted into the ATC, Army Transport Corp.

Upon his release from the military, he returned to his family who now lived in Pierre. It was there he met and married his “bride” Ruth Bergeson. They were married for 64 years at the time of Ruth’s death. This year, May 1, 2019 would have been their 70th wedding Anniversary.

Starting in 1955, Paula and Ruthie adopted their children through Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota. They adopted Julie, Roger, Randy and Jana. Each child felt chosen to be in their family.

They build 4 homes together and their marriage survived. They built a business, Culligan, together. They owned and operated Culligan’s or Inman’s Water Conditioning for more than 50 years.

Paul believed that service to others was the golden rule he lived by and he led by example. He ran for and was elected City Commissioner in 1957. He was Assistant Chief Clerk of the SD House of Representatives for many years beginning in 1957. He became Chief Clerk in 1966 and served until 1992. As Chief Clerk, her attended Boys State as parliamentarian and advisor. While he was on the Pierre Board of Education, what is now Georgia Morse Middle School was built. He was on the steering and fundraising committee to build the original YMCA. He was an active member of Lutheran Memorial Church and was part of the fund raising team who called all member so that the new sanctuary could be built. He served in many capacities over the years for Lutheran Social Services. In his later years he served on the board for the Church of Hope, the ministry at the Women’s Prison.

Paul’s pride and joy in his children, his grandchildren and in his great grandchildren was central in his life. He watched as the family he and Ruthie made together was filled with love and caring kindness.

Paul leave behind, his children; Julie (Dana) Darger of Rapid City, SD, Roger (Cathy) of Pierre, and Randy (Dianne) of Rapid City; grandchildren Paula (Chris) Gunderson of Rapid City, Tony (Megan) Darger of Rapid City, Dagan (Lindsey) Sauceda of Colorado Spring, CO, Kayle (Scott) Stearns of Grand Junction, CO, and Kristin Inman of Pierre; great grandchildren Sydney, Izaak, Lane and Tommy Gunderson, Paidyn, Owen and Kayle Darger, and Aiden and Ana Sauceda. He is also survived his sisters Alice Hamed and Esther Binkley; brother and sister-in-law Danny and Janice Bergeson and aunt Dorothy Berry as well as special friends Gordon and Dee Mydland.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Lutheran Social Services (adoption services) or the Church of Hope: PO Box 785, Pierre, SD 57501.

