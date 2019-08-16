Patrick Keefe 1933 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – On August 9, 2019, Patrick Kenneth Keefe followed the Lord, his Shepherd, and he will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Celebration of life services will be at the First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD, on August 14, 2019 at 11:00. Viewing will be for one hour before the service. The family requests casual dress for the service. Pat did not like to wear a suit, and would not wish to have others wear one on his behalf.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Faulkton Cemetery, Faulkton, SD.

Pat was born May 18, 1933, in Faulkton, SD, to Ida Christensen and Kenneth Keefe. He grew up on a farm near Seneca, SD.

In about 1944, Pat was already a hard worker on the farm. His dad purchased a new John Deere model A tractor, which Pat was entrusted to drive from Faulkton to the farm. Pat liked the John Deere and used it often but confided recently that he “liked the International Harvester model H tractor better…because it would go faster!”

In 1949, Pat asked Darlene Holmberg to go on their first date to the International Harvester show. Pat soon wore out the road, and his pickup, between Seneca and Faulkton going to see Darlene. Pat graduated high school in 1951 and Darlene in 1952. On November 7, 1952, they were married in Faulkton, SD. They travelled “up and down a few roads together”, going to Minneapolis for a honeymoon, and then to Georgia and New Jersey for a couple years while Pat served his country in the United States Army.

They returned to the Faulkton area, and in 1962, moved to Rapid City. Pat spent the next 38 years working as a repairman and routeman for Black Hills Novelty Company. In 1964, Pat’s life changed with the arrival of his son, Wayne. He now had two people to care for, and he adapted to this with ease and grace.

Pat retired in about 2000 but continued to keep busy. He enjoyed being outside, tinkering with things in the garage, and helping his son, grandkids, and great grandkids. Even when his body was failing, he still would get down on the ground to show his great grandkids how a dump bed wagon worked and took them for a ride in it around the yard. He taught them how to camp, enjoy breakfast made outside, hunt, handle weapons safely and accurately, fish for the many fish that went back into the lake, and even camp in the wintertime with snowmobiles to ride. He always had lifesavers “candy pocket,” in his shirt pocket for the young ones. Pat said he got this from his grandpa, Lorenz Christianson, who did this with Walnetto candies.

Pat loved to play cards, mainly Whist, and he was always patient and understanding with people as he taught them to play. He believed in God, was a fierce defender of those who were not able to defend themselves, was very patriotic and supported those that chose to defend our nation and the constitution. He was quiet most times and sat back and took things in, and because of this, when he did speak, people listened!

Pat smiled with enjoyment when taking care of the lawn on his John Deere lawn tractor. Even through the very difficult times in the weeks preceding his death, he continued to run the tractor right up until 2 weeks before he left us.

Pat was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Wallace, brother Dale, and sister Bonnie.

Pat is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Darlene Keefe of Rapid City, SD; son Wayne (Melinda) Keefe of Rapid City, SD; brother Richard (Bert Allen) Keefe of Boise, ID; brother Dean (Lynn) Keefe of Burke, VA; granddaughter Laura Johnson of Piedmont, SD; grandson Marshall (Andrea) Keefe of Rapid City, SD; granddaughter Erika Akers of Lincoln, NE; granddaughter Britney Akers of Joint Base McCord, WA; and great grandkids Colter and Kenleigh Johnson of Piedmont, SD.

Near the end of his life, Pat had times of great clarity and used those times to express his feelings of love and thankfulness to those around him. He wanted his family and friends to know how much he truly appreciated everything they had all given and done for him throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial please be given to the Regional Health Hospice House at 224 Elk Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The love and care Pat received by the nurses and staff was beyond exceptional, and they deserve credit for doing the Lord’s work.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton and Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City have been entrusted with Ronald’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)