Patricia Schilder 1933 – 2018

FAULKTON, SD – Patricia Schilder, 85, of Faulkton, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the United Church of Faulkton with Pastor Eldon Reich presiding. Private burial of her cremains will take place in the Faulkton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, 2018 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton.

Patricia A. Perman was born April 21, 1933 in Java, SD to William and Ida (Schuh) Perman. She graduated from Java High School in 1951.

On June 12, 1951, Patricia was united in marriage to Robert Schilder. They made their home on the Schilder ranch northwest of Faulkton; working side by side, and raising their two children, for forty-three years before retiring in 1994. They were married for fifty-four years when Bob passed away.

Patty was actively involved in her church: she taught Sunday School and Bible School; sang in the church choir, the ecumenical Easter and Christmas Cantatas, for funerals and weddings; helped with communion; was a greeter; and belonged to church circles over the years. She also loved to volunteer at the nursing home and for 4-H achievement days. Patty loved to garden, do yard work, and grew beautiful flowers which she entered at the state fair and did well. She also enjoyed reading, bowling, and playing cards and board games with friends and grandchildren.

Patty’s home was always open to her grandchildren and their friends.

Those left to cherish her life are her children: Steven (Mary) Schilder and Debra (Joe) Wilson all of Faulkton; grandchildren: Kaylee (Rocky) Speck, Karissa (Rudy) Munoz, Ryley Beidler, Caden Wilson, Erica (John) Maher, Taylor Schilder (Alexandra Alspach) and Derrick Schilder; great-grandchildren: Maverick Speck, Rose and Elsie Maher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brother, William Perman Jr.; and sister, Sherry Mattson.

At Patty’s request, memorials may be directed to the Autumn Leaves Senior Center or the Faulk County Library in Faulkton.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Patricia’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)