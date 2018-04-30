Patricia Adam remembered with Robinson Memorial Award

The late Patricia Adam of Pierre was recognized by the South Dakota State Historical Society with the Robinson Award, one of the Governor’s Awards for History, during the society’s annual history conference April 28 in Rapid City.

Accepting the award on behalf of their mother, who served on the society’s board of trustees for many years and was instrumental in preserving state history, were Karl Adam of Pierre, left, and Paula Adam-Burchill of Sioux Falls. The award was presented by Don Kirkegaard, second from right, secretary of the state Department of Education; and Jay D. Vogt, right, director of the State Historical Society, a division of Education.

(Photo courtesy South Dakota State Historical Society)