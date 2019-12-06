Pat Duffy Community Center holiday Tour of Homes tomorrow in Fort Pierre and Pierre
The Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre is having its 34th annual Holiday “Tour of Homes” tomorrow (Dec. 7) from 1-4pm.
Tickets are $10 and are available in Pierre at American Bank & Trust, all BankWest locations and Capital City Florist. Tickets are also available at the PDCC in Fort Pierre.
The homes featured this year are
- Dianna & Fran Welch (Pierre)
- Ellen & Tom Lee (Pierre)
- Dawn & Milt Morris (Pierre)
- Mary & Randy Turner (Pierre)
- Aundrea & Jeff Wilson (Fort Pierre)
A lunch will be available from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Sutley Senior Center in Fort Pierre for $5. Complimentary coffee and cookies will be served at the Center from 12:30-4:30pm for all ticket holders.
For further information, call Pat Duffy at 605-223-2701.