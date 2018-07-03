Part of Capitol Avenue in Pierre to Close Thursday Morning

Weather permitting, Capitol Avenue in Pierre between North Buchanan Avenue and Hemlock Avenue, will close shortly before 8am on Thursday (July 5). The stretch of road will remain closed while underground utilities are replaced, new curb and gutter is installed and the road is rebuilt.

The project is expected to take about six weeks. Until the project is complete, the intersection of Capitol and Buchanan will remain closed and the intersection of Capitol and Hemlock will remain open. Local traffic is encouraged to detour to Garfield Avenue or to North Johnson Avenue.