PARS, Pierre Outdoor Pool and State Library all holding events today in Pierre

If you want to attend some sort of gathering this afternoon or evening, there are at least three options in Pierre.

Pierre Area Referral Service is holding an open house and capital campaign kickoff this afternoon (Thurs. 4-6pm) at its new location at 110 W. Missouri Avenue.

Executive director Corwin Jones says PARS provides a variety of services.

The Pierre Outdoor Pool Capital Campaign Committee is holding an informational event from 5:30-7pm at the outdoor pool (715 E. Dakota Ave.).

Committee chair Ron Woodburn says the public is encouraged to attend the open house to see what the new outdoor pool could look like.

Final pool design is dependent on sponsorships and funds raised.

At 7 o’clock this evening at Rawlins Municipal Library (1000 E. Church St.) in Pierre, people from the South Dakota State Library want to hear what challenges people see their hometowns dealing with.

State librarian Daria Bossman says they’re there to listen.