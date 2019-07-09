Parking restrictions expected on Dakota Ave. in Pierre Wed., Capitol Ave. Thurs.

Drivers in Pierre in Pierre will likely encounter traffic disruptions and parking restrictions on Dakota Avenue and Capitol Avenue this week because of street maintenance operations.

No parking will be permitted on Dakota Avenue between Crow Street and Washington Avenue for a portion of the day tomorrow (Wed.). Thursday morning, no parking will be permitted on Capitol Avenue between Nicollet Avenue and the east end of Capitol Lake.

City crews will begin chip sealing operations shortly after 8am each day. Motorists should also anticipate traffic delays. Work is expected to be complete by mid-morning. No parking signs will be removed once the parking restriction is lifted.

Chip sealing is a construction process used to extend the life of streets. Oil is placed on the roadway to seal the surface and prevent moisture from penetrating the top layer of the road. Then a layer of rock is added to the surface to provide traction during winter driving conditions.