Parker Mitchell 1996 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Parker Alan Mitchell, 22, passed away September 11, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident. A Memorial Visitation will be held 4:30-5:30pm, Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home with a Rosary/Eulogy Service at 5:30pm. A Memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00am, Friday, September 21, 2018 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Parker was born on August 22, 1996 to Mike and Barb (Bogner) Mitchell in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Pierre and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2015. During his time growing up he loved hunting and fishing, working at Don’s Sinclair, cleaning birds at Steamboat and spending time on the Leesman Farm.

Parker graduated from Mitchell Technical Institute in May of 2018 with a Welding Certificate and a degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance. He then moved to North Sioux City, SD to work as an electrician for Trinity Electric. Parker had the ability to make friends with anyone and always lent a helping hand. He was known for his infectious smile, sense of humor and great laugh. He was always loyal and protective of his mom and two sisters.

Parker had a passion for working on vehicles, especially his beloved blue Chevy pick-up. He enjoyed making memories with his family, friends and dog, Keila and made sure he was always there for his niece and nephew. Parker looked up to all of his aunts and uncles and cherished his time spent with all of his cousins.

He is survived by his father Mike Mitchell; mother Barb Mitchell; sisters, Sam (Dan) Severin and Abbie Mitchell; nephew Trey and niece Emmie Severin; grandmother Gay Rhoades along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Dick Rhoades and grandparents Walt and Florence Bogner.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Parker Mitchell Memorial. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com