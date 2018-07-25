Parent-Athlete Meeting Scheduled at Stanley County

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The annual parent/student athletic meeting for the Stanley County School District will be held on Wednesday (August 1) at 6:30 p.m. in the Parkview Gym. Allan Bertram will be the guest speaker for the evening and will be followed by the team meetings for high school and middle school football, volleyball and cross country. All parents and students, regardless of the sport they play, are encouraged to attend. People are asked to use the back door of Parkview, which is the northeast door, due to construction in the lobby of the gym.

Also, Students in the Stanley County School District are reminded that they all need a new physical prior to starting athletics this school year. Forms can be found on the Stanley County School Web site or can be picked up in Parkview. Please turn physicals in to Athletic Director Kelcy Nash ASAP.