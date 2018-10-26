Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Event to Light the Capitol Purple Sunday

***NOTE: KGFX will stream this event live on our YouTube Channel. You can subscribe for free.

South Dakota’s State Capitol turns purple Sunday (Oct. 28) at 3pm to honor those who have died from, as well as those who have survived, pancreatic cancer.

Organizer John Moisan is one of the rare pancreatic cancer survivors.

Pancreatic cancer kills about 110 South Dakotans each year and Moisan says Hughes and Meade counties have a lot of cases.

At this point, there is no screening test for pancreatic cancer.

Along with Lighting the Capitol Purple there will be music and messages from a few people including Dr. Gary Timmerman and Dr. Richard Holm. Limited seating is available in the Capitol Rotunda for the event.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.