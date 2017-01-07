Palmer Scores Colliegiate High

BROOKINGS, S.D.-Senior guard Kerri Young and sophomore guard and Pierre native Sydney Palmer both set career highs in points as the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team recorded a 76-64 The Summit League win over Omaha Saturday afternoon in front of 1,782 fans at Frost Arena. Young scored 27 points and Palmer added 20 points as the Jackrabbits improved to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in The Summit League. Two Jackrabbits have scored 20-or-more points four times in the last five games.Junior forward Ellie Thompson added 14 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and seventh of her career. Omaha, now 8-8 and 1-2, was led by Michaela Dapprich’s 18 points. Mikeala Shaw added 16 points and 11 rebounds.