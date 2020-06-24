Paisley Dunn adds energy, digital media expertise to Dakota Radio Group team

The Dakota Radio Group welcomes Paisley Dunn to our team of on-air talent!!

Paisley started with DRG June 8. With only six working days in Pierre under her belt, Dunn led DRG’s extensive website and social media coverage of last week’s South Dakota High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Fort Pierre.

Paisley attended the University of Northern Colorado where she studied Journalism with an emphasis in Telecommunications and a Minor in Communications Studies. Among her college activities was being part of the campus television station.

After graduating, Paisley started working for the University of Wyoming as a soccer commentator. Shortly after, she landed a Television News Reporter job in Casper, WY. There she says she realized TV wasn’t for her, so Paisley made the transition to radio and hasn’t looked back. She held radio positions in Iowa and Minnesota before joining the Dakota Radio Group stations in Pierre.

Her interests include cows, coffee, country music and cowboy boots. She loves the country lifestyle, staying active, being outdoors and sports. She’s excited to get to know South Dakota better and create many memories.

Listen for Paisley Dunn on River 92.7 and Star 99 weekdays from 10am-noon and on KGFX AM 1060/107.1 FM from 2-6pm weekday afternoons. We’re excited to have her on the DRG team!