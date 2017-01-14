Pairings Released for Hansen Boys Basketball Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. – The pairings have been released for the Hansen Boys Basketball Classic tht will be played Saturday(January 21) at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. A total of 8 games will be played on the day beginning at 1 am with Hanson facing Platte-Geddes followed at 11:30 am by White River taking onParkston. Tri Valley and Winner will matchup against each other at 1 pm. At 2:30 pm it will be Chester Area taking on Wolsey-Wessington followed at 4 pm by Tea Area taking on Aberdeen Roncalli. Warner will take on Bridgewater-emeryat 5:30 pm and St. Thomas More will face Sioux Valley at 7 pm and final game of the day will be Langford facing Corsica Stickney. Admission for the day is $10 for adults and $5 for students, The Hanon Boys Corn Palace Classic will be played for a 35th consecutive year.