Pairings Released for Hansen Boys Basketball Classic

Basketball
January 14, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (Hanson High Athletic Department)

 

 

MITCHELL, S.D. – The pairings have been released for the Hansen Boys Basketball Classic tht will be played Saturday(January 21) at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.  A total of 8 games will be played on the day beginning at 1 am with Hanson facing Platte-Geddes followed at 11:30 am by White River taking onParkston.  Tri Valley and Winner will matchup against each other at 1 pm.  At 2:30 pm it will be Chester Area taking on Wolsey-Wessington followed at 4 pm by Tea Area taking on Aberdeen Roncalli.  Warner will take on Bridgewater-emeryat 5:30 pm and St. Thomas More will face Sioux Valley at 7 pm and final game of the day will be Langford facing Corsica Stickney.  Admission for the day is $10 for adults and $5 for students,  The Hanon Boys Corn Palace Classic will be played for a 35th consecutive year.


