Pairings for Semi Finals South Dakota High School Football Playoffs for Tonight (Friday)

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the pairings for tonight’s semi final round of the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs. The winners will play for Championships next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Dakotadome in Vermillion.

Class 11AAA) SF Washington at SF Roosevelt; Brandon Valley at SF O’Gorman

Class 11AA) Brookings at Pierre; Huron at Yankton

Class 11A) West Central at Tea Area; Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley

Class 11B) SF Christian at Canton; Mt.Vernon-Plankinton at Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan

Class 9AA) Bon Homme at Wolsey-Wessington; Kimball White Lake at Garretson

Class 9A) Canistota-Freeman at Timber Lake; Howard at Britton-Hecla

Class 9B) Faulkton Area at Sully Buttes; Wall at Colome