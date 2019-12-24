Pairings For Redfield Classic Released

REDFIELD, S.D. — The field for the Redfield Girls Basketball Holiday Classic have been set, with a slate of 10 girls basketball teams in five games on Jan. 11. The day begins as Platte-Geddes faces off with Stanley County at 11 a.m., followed by a Groton Area squaring off with St. Francis Indian at 12:30 p.m. and Northwestern playing Wolsey-Wessington at 2 p.m. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket plays Little Wound at 3:30 p.m. and Langford Area meets Lyman at 5 p.m. The classic is completed when Dupree plays Redfield in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m.