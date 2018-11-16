Pairings for Day 2 of South Dakota High School Volleyball State Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here are the games today during the second day of the South Dakota State High School Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Class AA

Consolation Semi Finals

Noon: Brookings vs. Huron; 1:45 pm Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Championship Semi Finals

6:00 pm Rapid City Stevens vs. Watertown; 7:45 pm SF O’Gorman vs. SF Washington

Class A

Consolation Semi Finals

Noon: Rapid City Christian vs. Winner; 1:45 pm Parker vs. Aberdeen Roncalli

Championship Semi Finals

6:00 pm Miller vs. Elk Point Jefferson; 7:45 pm SF Christian vs. McCook Central-Montrose

Class B

Consolation Semi Finals

Noon; Kimball White Lake vs. Faulkton; 1:45 pm Ethan vs. Burke

Championship Semi Finals

6:00 pm: Northwestern Area vs. Faith; 7:45 pm Chester Area vs. Ethan