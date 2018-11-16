Pairings for Day 2 of South Dakota High School Volleyball State Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here are the games today during the second day of the South Dakota State High School Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Class AA
Consolation Semi Finals
Noon: Brookings vs. Huron; 1:45 pm Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Championship Semi Finals
6:00 pm Rapid City Stevens vs. Watertown; 7:45 pm SF O’Gorman vs. SF Washington
Class A
Consolation Semi Finals
Noon: Rapid City Christian vs. Winner; 1:45 pm Parker vs. Aberdeen Roncalli
Championship Semi Finals
6:00 pm Miller vs. Elk Point Jefferson; 7:45 pm SF Christian vs. McCook Central-Montrose
Class B
Consolation Semi Finals
Noon; Kimball White Lake vs. Faulkton; 1:45 pm Ethan vs. Burke
Championship Semi Finals
6:00 pm: Northwestern Area vs. Faith; 7:45 pm Chester Area vs. Ethan