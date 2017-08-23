PACA Selects the First Avera Athletes of the Week at Riggs High

PIERRE, S.D. – The first Pierre Athletic Coaches Association has named their first Governor and Lady Governor Avera Athletes of the Week. Joanna Zanin of the Lady Governor Soccer team is the Lady Governor Athlete of the Week. Joana set a school record (and possibly state record) with six goals in one game versus Spearfish leading the Lady Govs Soccer team to a 7-0 win. Joana also scored the only goal against Brandon Valley for the 1-0 win and scored a penalty kick against Aberdeen Central helping the Lady Govs to a 3-3 tie. She has also been selected as a tri-captain for the 2017 Lady Govs. She was nominated for the award by her head coach Sydney Zanin.

The Governor Athlete of the Week is Casey Williams. Casey is a starting midfielder and team captain and has played every minute of all varsity boys soccer games this season. The team is relying heavily on defense at this point as they continue to develop on the offensive end. He has provided consistent and reliable strength on the defensive side of the ball. He also will be the kicker for the Governor football team this fall. Williams was nominated for the award by his head coach Sean Blanchette.