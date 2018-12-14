PACA Selects Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. The two athletes selected are Garrett Leesman of the Governor Wrestling team and Mikah Moser of the Lady Governor Gymnastics squad. Leesman kicked off his senior campaign with a bang at the Rapid City Invitational. Wrestling at 182 lbs. Garrett went 5 and 1 with three pins. His efforts lead the team and earned him a 3rd place finish. Moser is a multi-sport athlete that has earned state qualifying scores for beam, bars, vault, floor and all around after only four short weeks of practice and two meets. Leesman was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis and Moser earned her nomination from head coach Rebecca Uhrig.