PACA Selects Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week Winners

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has selected their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. 8th grade gymnast Ava Flottmeyer and Governor 285 lb. wrestler Preston Taylor have earned the honors. Flottmeyer at the 15 team invitational in Aberdeen contributed to the team score by receiving one of the Lady Govs top four floor scores. Ava then stepped up to compete bars, vault and floor for the Lady Govs at the Mitchell Invite. She recorded event scores on floor and bars that contributed the Lady Govs 3rd place team finish. Taylor won the 285 lb. title at the Elk Point – Jefferson Invitational in dominating fashion. He pinned every opponent in route to winning the championship, including two highly ranked Class B wrestlers. Flottmeyer was nominated by Lady Governor head gymnastics coach Rebecca Uhrig and Taylor was nominated by Governor head wrestling coach Shawn Lewis.