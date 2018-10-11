PACA Selects Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. PACA chose Jack Mahar of the Governor football team and Avery Davis of the Lady Governor soccer team for the awards. Mahar had an outstanding game against Mitchell last Friday catching 6 passes for 121 yards on offense and 5 tackles, 4 for loss, 1 sack, and an interception which he returned 35 yards for a Touchdown. His physicality has been a force for the Governor defense which is allowing under 10 points per game so far. In the first round playoff game, Avery was the lone scorer with both of the Lady Govs goals in their 2-0 win over Mitchell. In the quarterfinal playoff game, Avery scored the first goal for the Lady Govs which led to the team seizing momentum from Sioux Falls Roosevelt which resulted in a solid 4-1 win allowing the Lady Govs to advance to the semifinals. For the season, Avery has 5 goals and 3 assists which places her fourth in scoring for the high powered Lady Govs. Maher was nominated for the award by head coach Steve Steele and Davis was nominated for her award by head coach Sydney Zanin.