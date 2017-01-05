PACA Riggs High Player of the Week Award Winners Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their latest Riggs High School/Avera Athlete of the Week award. The award this week goes to the wrestling Tuman brothers of the Governor wrestling team. Lincoln and Will. This past weekend at The Clash National Dual Tournament Lincoln and Will Turman both went 6-0 in competition. Going undefeated at a tournament of this caliber is an amazing accomplishment according to Governor head coach Shawn Lewis who nominated the two for the award. More impressive was being selected to the All-Academic Tournament Team as well. Only ten athletes are selected based on wrestling accomplishments, academics, community service, and character. Coach Lewis said that Pierre was fortunate to have three of the ten selections.