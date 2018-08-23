PACA Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Lady Governor soccer player Rylee Fischer and Lady Gov soccer player Emily Mikkelsen have been named the First Pierre Athletic Coaches Association-Avera Athletes of the Week for the season following their performances last week.

RyLee Fsicher (Soccer) RyLee Fischer has played almost every minute of the Governors games so far this season and has shown consistency in all areas of his game, playing in the midfield for the Governor soccer team. His head coach, Sean Blanchette says that Rylee has become a trusted player that will needed to rely on heavily as the season progresses if Pierre is to improve as a group.

Emily Mikkelsen (Soccer): Emily scored two goals in leading the Lady Govs soccer to a 2-0 win over Spearfish on August 14th. Against Aberdeen on Saturday, she had seven shots but just couldn’t quite find the back of the net as the Lady Govs earned a 1-1 tie against Aberdeen keeping the Lady Govs in the race for the ESD conference championship. Emily was selected as one of the two team Captains to lead the 2018 Lady Govs soccer team in their quest to earn a repeat of last year’s AA girls soccer state championship.