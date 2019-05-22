PACA Names Year End Award Winners

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) have announced their year end awards as another school year has come and gone. Pierre Governor head football and tennis coach Steve Steele and Governor head wrestling coach Shaun Lewis have been named Coach of the Year by PACA. And graduated senior athletes Mack Rath and Jack Mahar were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Both Maher and Rath were 3 year varsity athletes in various sports. Rath was the goaltender on the two time State Class AA champion Pierre Lady Governor soccer team as well as playing varsity basketball for 3 years and being on the Lady Gov track and field team where she earned ESD championships in the Discus and Shot Put. Maher was a member of the two time State Champion Pierre Governor football team as well as playing varsity basketball for two years and competing on the Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field team. Steele has guided the Governor football team to back to back State Championships and coached the Governor tennis team to a 9th place finish last weekend at the State Tennis Tournament. Lewis meanwhile was an assistant coach on those back to back State Champion football teams serving as Defensive Coordinator and guided the Governor wrestling team this year to the ESD regular season championship and an undefeated dual season as well as runner up at the State High School Class A wrestling tournament.