PACA Names Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week are Ericka Stout of the Lady Governor volleyball team and Austin Hoss of the Governor Golf team. Stout and Hoss were selected by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association for the award. Stout set the single season assist mark last year as tje :Lady Gov setter and this year moved into a new position as an outside hitter which is something she had never done for Pierre before. She leads the Lady Govs in kills on the season with 40 which is 14 more than second on the team. Hoss shot a 64 on Tuesday at the Pierre Invitaitional, 8 – under par for the course, and only missed the course record by 2 shots. It was also a very windy day which only added to greatness of his round! He was the individual medalist for the meet and has placed 4th or higher, 1st last week at Sturgis with a 69, in all the meets this year! Governor head golf coach John Knox says that Hoss’s round of 64 may never be matched again in a high school meet. Coach Knox nominated Hoss for the award and Lady Governor head volleyball coach Chris Swiden nominated Stout for the award.