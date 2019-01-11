PACA Names Riggs High School Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – Kodi Severyn of the Pierre Lady Governor basketball team and Tyson Johnson of the Governor wrestling team have been named the Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). Severyn has played a vital role in the success of the 6-1 girls’ JV basketball team. In three of the last four games, she averaged 16 points per game. Against Rapid City Central, she was 8 for 10 from the free-throw line, which propelled us to a victory. She also plays every game at the varsity level for the Lady Govs.

-0-

Johnson won the Mid Dakota Monster tournament this past weekend in Presho. Tysons first place finish came after being seeded only seventh. In route to his Championship he defeated Levi Stover (Stanley County), Drew Hanson (Hill City), Max Sailor (Spearfish), Brady Thompson (O’Neil NE), and Wyatt Talbott (K/WL/P/G).

-0-

Severyn was nominated for her award by Lady Governor head coach Scott DeBoer and Johnson earned his nomination for the award from Governor hed coach Shawn Lewis.