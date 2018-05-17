PACA Names Award Winning Athletes and Coaches of the Year

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has given their final awards of the school year to two athletes who completed an outstanding high school career in athletics for the Pierre Governors and Lady Governors. PACA has named William Turman of the Pierre Governor wrestling squad and Joanna Zanin of the Lady Governor soccer team as the “Athletes of the Year” at Riggs High School. Turman became one of a handful of wrestlers in the history of high school wrestling in South Dakota to win 4 State Championships and helped the Governors to 4 consecutive State Wrestling Championships. Zanin helped lead the Lady Governors to their first state championship in soccer last fall and graduates as the All Time leading goal scorer in School Soccer history.

In addition, PACA Named their Coach of the Year Award winners for the 2017 and 18 school year. Sydney Zanin of the Lady Gov Soccer team is the girls coach of the year and Steve Steele, who guided the Governors to their second State High School Football title last fall are the boys and girls Coach of the Year and Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field coach Donna Dowlling was the “Assistant Coach of the Year” award winner. The three coaches as well as Turman and Zanin were voted on by member coaches of the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association.