PACA Names Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. Senior Emily Mikkelsen of the Lady Governor soccer team and junior Garrett Stout of the Governor football team have earned the honors for this week. Mikkelsen scored two goals against Mitchell and three goals (hat trick) against SF Roosevelt. In addition to her goal scoring, Emily is a co-captain of the 9-1-1 Lady Govs who currently are ranked number one in the state power point system. Stourt had an outstanding homecoming football game as he broke the school record for passing yards in a game finishing 22-28 for 370 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also rushing 13 times for 112 yards and scoring twice. Garrett was also named the4th captain for the Homecoming game due to his leadership this season. Mikkelsen was nominated for the award by her head coach Sydney Zanin and Stout earned the honor from his head coach Steve Steele.