PACA Names Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named this week’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. Kenzie Kuxhaus of the Governor Volleyball Team and Matt Heilman of the Governor football team have earned the honor from the coaches. Heilman served as the fourth captain for the first game against Sturgis as he helped pave the way for the offense on the line to the big win as the Governors recorded over 450 yards of total offense in the win. Kuxhaus played very aggressive defending the court picking up 42 digs on the weekend and serving aggressive despite the fact the Governor volleyball team lost twice. She had 2 service aces and only 1 error on 12 attempts. Heilman was nominated for the award by Governor head football coach Steve Steele and Kuxhaus was nominated for the award by her head coach Kacy Kienholz.