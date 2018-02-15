PACA Names Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. The honorees this week are Pierre Governor wrestler Gage Gehring and Lady Governor basketball player Brooke Easland. Gehring was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis while Easland was nominated by Lady Governor assistant coaching staff.

Gage Gehring (Wrestling) – Gage has had an impressive last three weeks of the regular season. He finished 2nd at the Brookings Invitational. At the Yankton Invitational Gage had impressive wins against Knodell (Stevens), who had previously defeated Gehring twice earlier this year. With the 10-4 quarterfinal win over Knodell, Gehring then won 7-5 against Otta (Roosevelt) for the second straight week, but then lost in the ultimate tie breaker in the finals 6-5 against St. Pierre (Wagner) to finish second on the day. Gage avenged another early season loss in the Harrisburg dual beating Cade Bruggeman 2-0. His win helped the Governors lock down a share of the ESD Conference Championship with a 44-10 win over Harrisburg.

Brooke Easland (Basketball): Most consistent performer for the freshman/C team over the last two weeks. Intelligent player, performances are building into something special. Has earned the trust of her teammates and coaches with her ability to involve and lead everyone on the floor. Extension of the coach – very dependable.