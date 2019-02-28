PACA Names Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Wrestling team is the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week. The team finished the year as the 2019 Class A Runner Up after winning the state title for 4 consecutive years and 6 of the last 7. This years feat was thought not to be possible after graduating seven seniors last year. This year’s team made leaps and bounds all year long. The 2019 version of Governor Wrestling also finished their duals with a record of 11-0 and 8-0 in the ESD, earning them the ESD Championship.