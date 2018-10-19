PACA Names Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) named Zane Schuchard of the Pierre Governor football team and the State Class AA Champion Pierre Lady Governor soccer team as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. Schchard has had a breakout year in football and had 2 HUGE Touchdown receptions against Sioux Falls Roosevelt last Friday. The 2018 Lady Govs returned from Rapid City victorious claiming their second, and consecutive, state championship with a 2-0 win over Rapid City Stevens. They are the first ever SDHSAA state sanctioned Class AA girls team to repeat as State champions. Schuchard was nominated for the award by his head coach Steve Steele and the Lady Governor soccer teams was nominated for the award by their head coach Sydney Zanin.