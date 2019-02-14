PACA Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – Congratulations to the Lady Govs Gymnastics team and Blake Judson for being chosen as PACA-Avera’s Athletes of the Week! Here are their nominations:

Lady Governor Gymnastics Team: Lady Govs Gymnastics team came into the state tournament standing in 8th place after the ESD/state qualifier. Due to forecasted weather conditions, the gymnasts had to shorten their last home practice and leave early for the Class AA State Tournament in Brookings. During team day of the state gymnastics tournament, the Lady Govs competed well on all events and stuck ALL five beam routines to earn the 4th place team spot with a team score of 137.25. Meg Erwin and Mikah Moser prequalified in all around for individual day at the state tournament and Elise Carda, Jasi Kroll, Ava Flottmeyer and Sydney Uhrig all earned individual event spots through the ESD/state qualifier. Both Ava Flottmeyer and Sydney Uhrig are only middle schoolers and competed in their first Class AA State Gymnastics Tournament.

Blake Judson (Wrestling): Blake Judson had a breakout week for the Governors. On Tuesday night versus Watertown Blake got things started by pinning Connor Hanson in 3:49. In doing so, he avenged a loss to Hanson earlier in the season. On Friday night versus Harrisburg Judson stayed hot by beating Logan O’Connor 12-6. Blake’s improvement over the last couple week after his bout with influenza has been amazing. He is wrestling his best at the perfect time for a big push at State.