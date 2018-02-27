PACA Athletes of the Week Named at Riggs High School

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named the Pierre Governor Wrestlling team and Miah Kenholz as it’s Pierre Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week. The Governor wrestlilng team led by 4 time State Champion William Turman and 3 time state champion Michael Lusk captured their 4th consecutive State Wrestling Tournament Championship last weekend and the 6th in the last 7 years. Governor head coach Shawn Lewis said This team has battled through ups and downs all year and when it counted most stepped up and completed the season on a winning note. By winning their 4th straight State Championship, this team joined elite company as they are only the 3rd team to ever do so. And Kienholz was asked to step up and play with the JV and varsity teams. At the beginning of the season, Miah lacked confidence in her skills. By the end of the season her head coach Scott DeBoer said that Miah realized she could be a threat playing against veteran players. In the last game of the season, she played with no fear and contributed eight points in the JV game against Mitchell. With some off-season work and her already established work ethic, Miah will be a fierce competitor for the Lady Govs.