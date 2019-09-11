PABC Launches New Website

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Booster Club has launched a new website designed to make it easy for fans to support Governor athletics. It is www.gogovernors.com. Pierre Athletic Booster Club president Kristie Maher says that fans can now purchase their memberships to the Athletic Booster Club from their phone, laptop, pc, etc. from wherever they are. The club’s membership coordinator, Mary Jo Gourneau, designed the site. She says that fans can check the start time for a game, link to live feeds for out of town games or make a donation in honor of your favorite team or an old teammate and more. Soon to be added are PABC scholarship forms and a list of athletes and others in the TF Riggs Sports Hall of Fame.