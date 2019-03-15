Owner-occupied property tax relief deadline is today

Today (March 15) is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax relief through South Dakota’s owner-occupied program.

Any South Dakotan who owned and occupied a home on Nov. 1, 2018, is eligible for this classification and its property tax reduction. Taxpayers who have previously received this reduction and still own and occupy the same home will continue to receive the property tax relief without applying.

Taxpayers who have purchased or built a home prior to Nov. 1, 2018 may apply for this classification through their local county director of equalization. The form is available on the Department of Revenue web site at http://dor.sd.gov/Taxes/Property_Taxes/Forms.aspx.

If applicants have questions about the owner-occupied program, they are encouraged to contact their local county director of equalization or call the Department of Revenue’s property tax division at 605-773-3311.