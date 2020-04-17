Over 85% of the positive COVID-19 cases in SD attributed to Minnehaha and Lincoln counties

Today’s (April 17) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 1411 positive cases in the state.

Of those, 1157 are in Minnehaha County, 769 of which are connected to the Smithfield Foods plant. No new cases were attributed to any county in the central part of the state.

Now available at covid.sd.gov is information on the number of negative tests attributed to each county in the state.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

deaths– 7

ever hospitalized– 63

negative tests– 9651

pending tests– 0

recovered– 457

Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases: