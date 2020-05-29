Over 6000 COVID-19 tests done so far in SD’s long-term care facilities

South Dakota is finishing its second week of testing residents and staff at long term care facilities in the state for COVID-19.

Health Department Sec. Kim Malsam-Rysdon says they’ve done thousands of tests.

State epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton says those 6000-plus tests are not reported by individual facility.

Again, as of mid-week, the state has tested over 3706 staff and 2570 residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers.