Over $5000 raised at Capital Area United Way Battle of the Bands

Over $5000 was raised and Homestretch Band came out the winners during last night’s 2nd annual Capital Area United Way Battle of the Bands at the St. Charles Lounge in Pierre.

Maxwell Strategies matched all donations received at event dollar for dollar making a grand total of $5328 raised to support over 20 agencies and more than 50 programs in Hughes and Stanley counties.

Last year, The Sidehackers captured the most votes to claim the title of crowd favorite, so the Battle of the Bands score is now 1-1.

The Capital Area United Way’s “Be the Spark, Raise Your Hand!” goal this year is $621,100.