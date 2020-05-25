Over 4500 South Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19

The most recent (May 24) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since Friday.

In South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1142

currently hospitalized– 85

recovered– 3371

total positive tests– 4563

total negative tests– 30,342

ever hospitalized– 364

deaths– 50

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 9

Campbell–

Corson– 4

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 19 (13 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 12 (3 recovered)

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 9 (8 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 18 (13 recovered)

Tripp– 6

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1