Over 1500 pounds of medications in SD properly disposed of on Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration collected nearly 469 tons of unwanted medication from almost 6400 sites during the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event last month (April 27).

In South Dakota, 1,634 pounds of potentially dangerous and unwanted drugs were discarded at 25 sites with assistance from 24 local, state, tribal and federal partners. The DEA Omaha Division, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota and four counties in Illinois and Wisconsin, collected 32,713 pounds of medication.

DEA Omaha Division Diversion Program Manager William Stockmann says National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is more than just a day for people to turn in unwanted, unused and expired medication. He says Take Back Day provides them a time to remind communities about the potential for misuse and abuse of prescription medication.

Individuals unable to attend the Take Back Day event can locate year-round, secure drop-off locations by visiting https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1. Or, to safely dispose of unwanted medication, remove medicine from its original container, mix it with an undesirable substance, such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter, place the mixture into a sealable bag and then throw the contents into the trash.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including April 27 results, please visit, takebackday.dea.gov, or contact Omaha Division Public Affairs Specialist Emily Murray at 402-964-7950.

The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 26.