Outstanding Backs and Lineman of State Football Championships

VERMILLION, SD. – The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has honored outstanding performances in the State Football Championship games by selecting an “Outstanding Lineman” and an “Outstanding Back” in each division. The honored individuals in the 2018 playoffs are:

Classification Outstanding Back Outstanding Lineman

9B Nick Wittler, Sully Buttes Beau Bertram, Colome

9ATyce Ortman, Canistota/Freeman Jared Tieszen, Canistota/Freeman

9AA Joey Slama, Bon Homme Cole Bares, Bon Homme

11B Parker Nelson, SF Christian Carter Fawcett, SF Christian

11A Carter Slykhuis, Tea Area Kaleb Joffer, Tea Area

11AA Garrett Stout, Pierre TF Riggs Grey Zabel, Pierre TF Riggs

11AAA Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley Jack Harvison BV

Each of the honored athletes will receive an appropriately engraved plaque from the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.

(South Dakota Football Coaches Association)