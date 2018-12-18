Otzelberger Receives Contract Extension

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University and men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger have agreed to terms on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, university officials announced Tuesday. Otzelberger has posted a 55-28 record, including a 9-4 mark so far this season. Otzelberger’s squads won Summit League postseason tournament titles each of his first two seasons, adding the program’s first-ever outright Summit League regular season title during the 2017-18 campaign with a 13-1 record as he was named Summit League Coach of the Year. The 2017-18 team finished with a school-record 28 wins against seven losses, earning the No. 12 seed in the West Region at the NCAA Tournament.

(gojacks.com)