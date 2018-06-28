Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Open House at Capital University Center July 18

Capital University Center and the Matson, Halverson, Christiansen, Hamilton (MHCH) Foundation are partnering with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at University Center in Sioux Falls to pilot an OLLI program in the Pierre/Ft. Pierre community. An open house will be held on July 18 in the lobby of Capital University Center from 12–2pm and then again from 5-6pm.

OLLI offers classes on a wide range of subjects and in a variety of delivery formats. Whether you like to listen to lectures on the history of South Dakota, get creative with an outdoor photography class, or engage in stimulating conversations about poetry – OLLI has a class for you! These classes are open to all adults age 18 and older in the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Community. With OLLI, there are no grades, no tests and there is no pressure. OLLI is learning for the fun of it!

OLLI provides its members a variety of courses, workshops, seminars and symposia on topics which are membership driven. Examples of topic areas include:

• Mini Medical School: Hot Topics in Medicine, Health and Wellness

• Literature/English/Writing Music Theatre/Drama Art Appreciation/Art History Art Classes

• Retirement Series: Insurance, Financial Planning, etc.

• World Religions/Spirituality Topics

• Current Events/Politics

• Social Sciences (Sociology, Psychology, etc.)

• Business and Economics

• Cultural Studies History

• Health and Wellness

• Languages Science and Mathematics Study

• Travel Opportunities

• Annual meetings and open houses

OLLI classes are currently held in Brookings, Vermillion, Chamberlain and the main program site located at University Center in Sioux Falls. We now have the opportunity to bring this fabulous program to the Pierre/Ft. Pierre community. The success of the Pierre/Ft. Pierre pilot will depend upon community interest levels and participation.

Please help us to ensure the Pierre OLLI pilot is a success! Attend the July 18th Open House and learn more about the amazing opportunity OLLI can bring our community. View proposed courses for the pilot semester and let us know what you are interested in learning!

For more information please contact Corey Kilgore, Director of the MHCH Foundation via email at corey@mhch.org or call 281-253-5199.