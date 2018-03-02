Opioid clinics open in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Facilities that offer treatment to people with opioid addictions have opened in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo.

Washington-based Ideal Option has expanded into communities across the country. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the North Dakota facilities opened three weeks ago.

The Bismarck clinic opening was met with some questions from community members. Police Chief Dan Donlin met with Ideal Option representatives Wednesday to get more information about the operation.

Ideal Option President and CEO Jeff Allgaier says such inquiries are warranted and are typical in communities where the company opens a new location.

Other company sites are in Alaska, Idaho, Maryland, Montana and Oregon.